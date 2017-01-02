Howard County VFD battles overnight fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Howard County VFD battles overnight fire

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department battling a home fire (Source: Tommy Sullivan/Facebook) Howard County Volunteer Fire Department battling a home fire (Source: Tommy Sullivan/Facebook)
HOWARD COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire overnight at 701 Mitchell.

Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan shared the images minutes after 11 p.m. Sunday on Facebook.

We reached out to Sullivan on Monday morning and he said the fire is completely out, luckily no one was hurt.

Sullivan did say the fire is suspicious.

So far, there is no cause or culprits.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

