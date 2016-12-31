Ector County man killed in car-pedestrian crash

An Ector County man was killed in a car-pedestrian crash early Saturday morning.

John A. Morgan, 49, died as he was walking north crossing Golder and 55th Street.

DPS officials say a 2015, Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Golder when the driver hit Morgan.

At this time DPS has not released the name of the driver.

We will continue to update the story as details become available.

