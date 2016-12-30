Bulldogs reflect on tournament win

16 years ago was the last time midland High finished first in the Byron Johnston classic. Some of these guys weren't even born yet. Fast forward to the

present day. The bulldog boys have brought a first place trophy home.



"The first place trophy was presented to the team and they didn't know what to do. They hadn't had one of those trophy presentations in awhile. So it's good for them and I'm glad, for this team, these seniors. We got a few sophomores sprinkled in there. Glad for the team to come out and have that team success." Said Midland High Bulldog Head Basketball Coach Shannon Hooker.

The 66-61 win over Plainview gave a lot of the seniors the winning feeling on the hardwood that they have been waiting for.

Senior Dillon Springer says " It's good for my class, class of 2017, we doing big things this year and we want to continue to have success like that. All the hard work we've been putting from football season carrying over to basketball. We just want to continue to work hard and keep getting wins."

A key part of that success was the stellar play of Ty Kendrick and Camran Rock. The dynamic duo were named to the all tournament team and look to be a

big threat to District 2-6A going into district play. Speaking of district play, with the big win, the bulldogs now have a little of big of swagger going into it.

Sophomore Suddin Sapien says. "It makes our confidence real high going into it, knowing that we can beat some of these teams and we're one of the best in Midland."



