Byron Johnston Holiday Classic: Final day

The Midland High Bulldogs won the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic. (Source: KWES)

Friday was the final day of the 2016 Byron Johnston Holiday Classic.

The Midland Bulldogs defeated Plainview in the championship game.

The Permian Panthers beat the Odessa High Bronchos for a third place finish.

Bronchos Isaac Hernandez and Ivan Aguilar were named all tournament. For the panthers, Ozzy Terrazaz and Anthony Thomas were named all tournament.

The Midland Lee Rebels finished seventh in the tournament.

For the girls teams, the Midland High Lady Bulldogs beat Midland Classical 44-37.

Lady bulldogs Taysha Rushton was named to the all tournament team. Midland Classical Lady Knights Leia Beattie was also named to the all tournament team.

The Midland Lee Lady Rebels beat Plainview 34-31.

