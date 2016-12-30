Ector Co. Sheriff-Elect Mike Griffis discusses upcoming plans

Sheriff-Elect Mike Griffis will be the new sheriff for Ector County after current Sheriff Mark Donaldson's retirement.



Griffis has been with the department for 21 years. He's served as an inspector, third in command, for just over a year.

Griffis says some of the things he plans to do include making sure the community is in touch with the sheriff's department, by creating a Facebook page where the public can stay up to date with what the department is doing daily.



He plans to continue providing service to the community by expanding participation with Project Lifesaver, the FBI, and the organized crime unit, which was created this year.



"We're going to continue targeting murders, game rooms, illegal activity in the game rooms, reboot our neighborhood watches, we've been working on that some. My top priority is to make sure people live in a safe community," said Griffis.



Griffis will be sworn into office once Sheriff Donaldson officially retires.



