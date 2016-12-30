Ector Co. Sheriff-Elect Mike Griffis discusses upcoming plans

At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.
Five people were arrested in connection with the burglary of a building last week. Billy Joiner, 31, Zella Lippe, 55, Kimberly Henslee, 54, Lori Carbery, 47 and George Kostelaz, 57, have been charged with burglary of a building.
Five people were arrested in connection with the burglary of a building last week. Billy Joiner, 31, Zella Lippe, 55, Kimberly Henslee, 54, Lori Carbery, 47 and George Kostelaz, 57, have been charged with burglary of a building.
Police in South Texas have arrested a father hours after his 2-year-old son found a loaded gun on the kitchen table and fatally shot himself in the head.
Police in South Texas have arrested a father hours after his 2-year-old son found a loaded gun on the kitchen table and fatally shot himself in the head.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list. The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.
A Fort Stockton ISD teacher accused of hitting a child in the classroom has resigned. According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Kathy Herron, who was a second-grade teacher at Apache Elementary School, resigned last week.
A Fort Stockton ISD teacher accused of hitting a child in the classroom has resigned. According to the Fort Stockton Pioneer, Kathy Herron, who was a second-grade teacher at Apache Elementary School, resigned last week.