Midland Police Sgt. under internal investigation following arrest

A Midland Police Department Sergeant is under internal investigation after being arrested this afternoon for family violence.

Sgt. Guadalupe Bretado, 43, is charged with assault/family violence and interfering with an emergency call following an investigation into a disturbance.

On Friday afternoon, police were called out to the Sandance Creek Apartments just after 1:15 p.m.

We're told an investigation revealed that Bretado assaulted his girlfriend and had interfered with her attempt to call 911 by taking the phone from her.

Bretado has been an employee with the Midland Police Department for over 16 years and is assigned to the Police Division at the Midland International Air & Space Port.

Bretado is currently on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

