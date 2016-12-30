Byron Johnston Holiday Classic: Day 2: Part 2

Thursday night, The Midland High Bulldogs beat the Odessa High Bronchos, 57-51.

The bulldogs will face Plainview in Fridays championship game, 4:00 P.M. at the Midland College Chap Center.

Permian Panther Basketball beat the Midland Lee Rebels 50-33. The panthers will take on Odessa High in the third place game. The third place game will be

Friday, 1:00 P.M. at the chap center.

The Midland Lee Lady Rebels beat El Paso Eastlake, final score 46-33.

The Midland High Lady Bulldogs lost to Plainview 43-24.

