No injuries reported following chlorine leak in Odessa

By Julie Castaneda, Producer
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa) Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

No injuries were reported following a chlorine leak in Odessa on Thursday.

Odessa Fire-Rescue were called out to the City of Odessa Water Treatment Plant at 42nd Street and Golder Ave.

We're told the water plant was temporarily evacuated while authorities were on the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the leak. 

