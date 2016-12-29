Halliburton looking to bring over 200 jobs to the Permian Basin area

Over 200 jobs are coming to the Permian Basin area.

A spokesperson from Halliburton has confirmed that they are hiring in all of their Product Service Lines and support functions for over 200 positions in the Odessa, Brownfield and Artesia area.

Below is a list of where they are hiring:

Artificial Lift

Baroid

Cementing

Completion Tools

Drill Bits and Service

Multi-Chem

Production Enhancement

Sperry Drilling Services

Supply Chain Management

Testing and Subsea

Wireline and Perforating

Anyone interested in these jobs can visit www.GoHalliburton.com to submit their application.

Halliburton says the Permian Basin is an important area for them and will continue to make adjustments to their workforce based on demand as needed.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.