Halliburton looking to bring over 200 jobs to the Permian Basin area

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Over 200 jobs are coming to the Permian Basin area.

A spokesperson from Halliburton has confirmed that they are hiring in all of their Product Service Lines and support functions for over 200 positions in the Odessa, Brownfield and Artesia area.

Below is a list of where they are hiring:

  • Artificial Lift
  • Baroid
  • Cementing
  • Completion Tools
  • Drill Bits and Service
  • Multi-Chem
  • Production Enhancement
  • Sperry Drilling Services
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Testing and Subsea
  • Wireline and Perforating

Anyone interested in these jobs can visit www.GoHalliburton.com to submit their application.

Halliburton says the Permian Basin is an important area for them and will continue to make adjustments to their workforce based on demand as needed.

