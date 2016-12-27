Bulldogs basketball weighs in on tournament

Midland High Bulldog basketball is getting ready for the Byron Johnston Holiday basketball Tournament.

So far this season the bulldogs record is 4-8.

Head coach Shannon Hooker says the team needs to stay consistent. Also several players joined the team late because of football.

What does the team want to accomplish in the tournament?

Bulldog guard Cameron Rock says " We obviously want to go out and win it, but other than that we want to get our legs in, our basketball legs for our football boys and just going into it and getting some experience. "

"Just come together as a team, come back on our shooting." Said Courtney McMaryn.

Midland High Bulldog Head Basketball Coach Shannon Hooker said " Well we have had our good moments and our bad moments,we are trying to find our consistency right now. This is going to be a great opportunity to come into the Byron Johnston to play a lot of games against quality competition and try and find more consistency. we are wanting to come in here and iron out some wrinkles that we still have. Our football boys joined us a little bit late and we have had some other issues we have had to deal with. Discipline here and there and so we are trying to get everybody on the same page and I think this is going to be a great opportunity going into district on January 13th."

