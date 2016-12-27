Big Spring YMCA's "safe place" label put to test following officer-involved shooting

While law enforcement continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting, the Chief Financial Officer for the Big Spring YMCA said he was inside when the shots rang out and his building’s description of a “safe-place” was put to the test.

Dathan Jones, C.E.O. of the Big Spring YMCA said, “All of a sudden we hear pop, pop, pop! It sounded like someone had a flat tire and was riding on a rim.”

The YMCA in Big Spring was forced into lock down mode when shots were fired on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s our members and our childcare that’s our number one priority. So once we go into lock down, getting everybody down into safe positions, it prevents any stray bullets from hitting folks in the building.”

Jones added everyone in the building during the shooting was in shock.

“One because it was in the middle of the day and second that it could happen in our community.”

Even though no one was hurt at the YMCA during the shooting between the suspect and law enforcement, Jones said there was no time to take any chances.

“At the time when we heard it, we didn’t know if he was running, if he was on foot, or in a car. We just knew it was somewhere in our general proximity,” said Jones.

Jones said in his 7 ½ years as C.E.O, this is the first time anything like this has happened. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

