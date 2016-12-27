Search underway for thief who stole over $24,000 in equipment - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Search underway for thief who stole over $24,000 in equipment

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The search is on for a thief who made off with thousands of dollars' worth of equipment.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a pair of work trailers near Tom Craddick Highway and Highway 158 on December 7. 

Once inside, they took off with several machinery items, used in dealing with pipe; including jeep testers, beveling machines and a rigid pipe threader.

In all, the stolen items total over $24,000.

If you know who could be behind this theft, call Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

