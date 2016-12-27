Odessa Police officer injured in hit and run crash, suspect on the run

Odessa Police need your help locating the suspect involved in a hit and run crash that injured one officer.

The crash happened early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of South Crane.

We're told an Odessa Police Department Sergeant was traveling northbound in a marked patrol vehicle when a white 2006 Dodge Ram truck, bearing Texas license plate #BU33876, ran a stop sign at Crane Ave.

The collision caused the patrol unit to spin 360 degrees and hit a cinder block fence.

Authorities said the driver of the truck fled the scene without making any attempt to render aid.

Police added that the vehicle isn't registered in West Texas.

The Odessa Police Department Sergeant suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

If you have any information regarding this crash, contact the Odessa Police Department Traffic Division or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

