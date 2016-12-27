Man arrested, accused of stealing 2 vehicles from Odessa dealership

One man is big trouble after being arrested for stealing two vehicles from an Odessa dealership.

Bravonte Williams-McCalop, 25, is charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 22, 2016, officers were called out to 51st Street and Office Park Dr. in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle.

As officers were responding, they learned that a silver 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was taken from All-American Chevrolet.

Officers later found the vehicle and witnesses reported they saw a man leaving the stolen vehicle.

Witnesses were able to give police a very detailed description of the suspect.

A few hours later, officers saw a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu traveling in the 4100 block of East 42nd St.

According to the report, the driver of the Malibu matched the description of the suspect involved.

We're told a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Williams-McCalop.

Further investigation revealed that the Malibu had also been stolen from the same dealership.

Williams-McCalop was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

