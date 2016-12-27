Officer-Involved shooting under investigation in Big Spring, suspect in unknown condition

Texas Rangers are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Big Spring.

It all started as a 911 call to authorities on Tuesday.

Justin Baker with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the shooting involved two locations, one of which was at 10th Street and Owens Street.

Authorities said a suspect, displayed a weapon and exchanged fire with officers.

We're told multiple shots fired and there were multiple weapons. The exact type of weapons used was not released.

A Big Spring Police officer and one DPS trooper were involved in the shooting, but were not injured.

The suspect was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and later airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The investigation is ongoing.

