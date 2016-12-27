Big Spring police investigating Christmas Day stabbing, suspect on the run

The Big Spring Police Department is investigating and searching for a suspect following a stabbing that happened on Christmas Day.

Big Spring police were called out to the area of 11th Place and Birdwell Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Armando Avina, 34, with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in Big Spring and later taken to Medical Center Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities said at the around the same time, officers were called out to the 1400 block of Wood St. in reference to suspicious activity.

We're told it was found the suspect in the stabbing got into a vehicle and was caught by residents. However, he ran away from the area.

If you have any information on who the suspect may be, contact Big Spring Crime Stoppers at (432) 263-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip using the "P3 Tips" mobile application or submit your tip via the Big Spring Police Department website at http://www.bigspringpd.net.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

