Big Spring police investigating Christmas Day stabbing, suspect on the run

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert out of Haskell, Texas, Malakai Lara, 4, was last seen this morning at 11.
The Alpine Police Department confirms Chris Estrada was indicted today for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved
Odessa Police Department, Chief Timothy Burton, is retiring from his position after eight years on the job.
The Dawson County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday, March 21. brown eyes. Two reports have been
An apartment building has been evacuated but fire officials are saying there is smoke in multiple apartments.
