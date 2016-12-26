Lady wrangler basketball still undefeated

The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball Team is ranked second in the latest NJCAA DI Women's college basketball rankings.

The lady wranglers are off to a 12-0 start to the season. They are averaging 76 point per game and 16 assists per game.

They are hitting 45 percent of field goals and 30 percent from the three point line.

China Fair leads the team averaging 14 points per game. Gulf Coast State is at the top of the rankings.

The lady wranglers next game is January 2nd.

Midland College Lady Chaps Basketball team is ranked 13th.

