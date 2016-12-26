City of Midland offering Christmas tree recycling locations

Now that Christmas is over, it's time to start taking down all of your Christmas decorations.

The City of Midland Solid Waste Department wants to help take your unwanted Christmas trees off your hands.

Midlanders are asked to drop off their trees at one of their drop off locations so the trees can be recycled for mulch.

Morris Williams Jr. with the City of Midland said this also allows for the trees to stay out the trash cans and alleys in Midland.

"We just encourage the citizens to make sure that you use our Christmas tree drop off locations and we'll get 'em taken care of for you," Williams Jr. said.

The drop off locations are at Hogan Park, located at 3600 N. Fairgrounds Rd or the Citizens Collection Center, located at 4100 Smith Rd. The collection station's hours are Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Friday, the station will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The center will be closed on Sat., Dec. 31 and Mon, Jan. 2, 2017.

You can drop your trees off anytime before the new year.

