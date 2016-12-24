Jesus House gives to those less fortunate on Christmas Eve

It's a season of joy at the Jesus House in Odessa. Many volunteers spent their Christmas Eve morning giving back to those who deserve it.

For many years, the Jesus House has been feeding those less fortunate or who were simply just alone this holiday.

The church along with organizations and volunteers, served food and handed out backpacks filled with basic necessities for the homeless and families in need. Toys were given to every child to make sure no child is forgotten this Christmas.

"It's kind of like on Christmas morning when you have your own children and they open their presents, they're all excited," said Pastor Donny Kyker. "It's the same reason that's here."

In just one hour, about 20 volunteers fed over 100 people in a small room.

With a large turnout this year, the church plans to get an even bigger place to hold their feeding next year. But most importantly, they plan to continue sharing the true meaning of Christmas.

"It's all about Jesus," said Kyker. "That's why we're here. It's all about Jesus. These kids getting kids and all that, they see the love of Jesus. Thanks to Odessa, our town is awesome and amazing."

