Big Lake issues public notice to boil water

The search will begin soon to find a new head coach for the Midland College men's basketball team. That's after Jordan Dreiling resigned his position.
Early Monday morning, members at the Complex Community Federal Credit Union bank noticed something different when they tried to go to the bank's website. They saw a black screen with a message from the hacker.
The only 6-man football team in Midland will be taking a step up this fall as Trinity will be playing 11-man, the school announced Monday.
There was a lot of talk about nuclear waste at Monday's Midland County Commissioners court meeting. More specifically about moving it through Midland.
After a disappointing season in its first year, the University of Texas of the Permian Basin football program will look to reverse their fortunes by starting practice bright and early Tuesday morning.
