Big Lake issues public notice to boil water

The city of Big Lake is experiencing a pressure drop in the water system.

The city said the chlorine levels in the water are at an acceptable level but for precautionary reasons they have issued a notice for everyone within the city to boil their water before consuming it in any way.

As of 3:20 Saturday afternoon, the city does not know how long this will need to be done but ensures they are keeping an eye on the situation.

The city will notify when it is clear to stop boiling the water again.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

