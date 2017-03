Iraan Brave assistant football coach Fred Rodgers passed away in his sleep Thursday night.

According to Iraan I.S.D. Administration Assistant, Lois Ann McKenzie, Rodgers had shoulder replacement surgery on Tuesday and was released from a San Angelo Hospital on Thursday.

Rodgers was spending Christmas break with his wife in Eden, Texas.

Rodgers was also the school's golf coach.

