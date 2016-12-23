2016 Byron Johnston Holiday Classic brackets

The Byron Johnston Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament starts Wednesday December, 28th. The tourney will run Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The tournament is hosting eight boys teams and seven girls teams. Games will be played at The Midland College Chap Center, Midland High and Midland Lee. The first tournament was held back in 1993. Byron Johnston and former Midland High Boy's Basketball Coach Jack Stephenson started the event. Johnston was killed in a vehicle accident the following year. The tournament is named in his honor.

2016 Byron Johnston Holiday Tournament brackets

