Midland police searching for missing person

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are searching for Teresa Fox Murphy, 59.

Murphy is described as a white female, approximately 5’2” tall and around 105 pounds.

We’re told she was last heard from on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Authorities said Murphy drives a small, white Mercedes vehicle.

Her family told police that they are concerned about her and hopes she can be found before Christmas.

If you have any information on Murphy’s whereabouts, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

