Santa sets up mailbox in Legends Park in Midland

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run in Andrews.
Odessa police is looking for a suspect in connection with a gunshot victim from Saturday.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a robbery and child endangerment that occurred Friday afternoon.
A movie set to film on Meteor Crater Rd. was approved Monday morning.
The Midland Horseshoe was buzzing with the opening of this years Rhea Lana's Consignment event.
