Santa sets up mailbox in Legends Park in Midland

One Midland man wants to make sure all the kids in his neighborhood get the packages they're hoping for, so he went above and beyond.



A little red mailbox is catching the attention of kids nearby who want to send a letter to Santa.



Several kids have already taken advantage of the opportunity to write to the jolly old elf.



Once a letter is placed in the box, Santa responds.



"Mainly it's about the spirit of giving and what you can do for other and not so much what you can get but what you can do for others," said Ryan Holmstom, who put the mailbox in his yard.



Holmstom came up with the idea for the Santa mailbox when his kids wrote a letter to his grandparents and the letter was returned.



He just wants his kids and the neighbors to have fun and enjoy the true meaning of Christmas.



