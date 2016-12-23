Man steals two TV's, leaf blower from Midland Walmart

Midland police are on the lookout for a man who somehow made off with three big ticket items.



The man is suspected of walking out of Walmart back on Nov. 11 with two 50-inch Samsung TV's and a leaf blower.



Altogether, the items are worth about $1,300.



Police say he left in a green early 2000's Dodge Dakota.



If you know who the man is, you can earn yourself a cash reward by calling the Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

