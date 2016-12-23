Update: Armed bank robbery in Stanton, man wanted for questioning

Stanton police and the FBI are looking to question a man in connection to a bank robbery in Stanton on Friday morning.



They're looking for Jose Cruz Iglesias. It's unclear if he's the suspect or is just wanted for questioning.



It happened around 11:30 a.m.at the Community National Bank at 1211 N. Lamesa Highway.



Stanton police say a man wearing sunglasses and a brown bandana pulled out a gun and demanded money. Once he had the cash, he ran off on foot in an unknown direction. He's described as a Hispanic man, between 5'9" and 6''0", wearing a black sweatshirt and light blue jeans.



The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is assisting Stanton police in the investigation.



If you know the identity of the suspect, call Stanton Police at (432) 756-3303 or the FBI at (915) 832-5000.



