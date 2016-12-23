Midland police searching for man impersonating an officer

The Midland Police Department is looking for a man who is impersonating officers.

We're told the man is wearing a uniform shirt and driving a black passenger vehicle with red and blue lights embedded in the grill guard.

Authorities said the suspect performed a traffic stop on a female driver around 7 p.m. on Thursday near Illinois Ave. and Ric Dr. in a small, black, four-door sedan. He identified himself as "Officer Perez," and made the woman step out of her vehicle when she said she had a concealed handgun license. He patted her down and inappropriately touched her during the encounter.

The suspect is described as a non-Hispanic white male with a dark complexion between the ages of 30 and 40, with black, medium-length hair parted to the side, standing at approximately 5-foot-11 with a skinny build and a 2-inch scar on his right cheekbone just under his eye. He was wearing black rimmed glasses, a black uniform shirt with patches on the shoulders and a badge on his chest, and gloves at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this suspect or believes they may have come into contact with him is asked to call the Midland Police Department immediately at (432) 685-7108.

Individuals who are not sure about an officer's authenticity can call 9-1-1 and ask dispatch to verify, ask to see credentials or request a supervisor's presence or phone call to verify.

