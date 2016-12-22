Red Raiders add to win streak

The Texas Tech Mens Basketball team secured its eighth consecutive win, during a 91-60 decision over Longwood, in Lubbock, Wednesday.

The 11-1 Red Raiders extended their non-conference home winning streak to 28. It dates back to the 2013-14 season. Texas Tech has won 23 of those games by 10 or more, points.

The Red Raiders will travel to Iowa State for their Big 12 opener on December 30. It marks the first time the Big 12 play has started in December.

