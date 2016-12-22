Lady Raiders close 2016 with a win

It was the last home game of 2016, for the Lady Raiders. They faced 7-2 Texas Arlington, in Lubbock, Thursday afternoon.

First half, Laren Brooks drains the wide open 3. She had 12-points in the game. Then, Jada Terry, spinning and knocking down the bucket in the paint. She went 6 of 7 from the floor.

Then, Reece Caldwell, with a great game as well. She buries the 3. She had 20-points in the game. Lady Raiders up 28-5 at the end of the first.

But Jada Terry's game in the paint was something special. She gets the offensive rebound and banks it in for 2. She had a double - double in the game, 17 and 11.

Final, Lady Raiders win 79-60. They move to 8-3. They open Big 12 play next Thursday, vs Texas, in Austin.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.