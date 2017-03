Hawks and Chaps in top 20. (Source: KWES.)

Is it too early to talk about college baseball? I don't think so.

The 2017 NJCAA Division I Pre-Season poll has been released. A couple of West Texas teams have made the Top 20 list.

The Howard College Hawks are ranked number 15 and the Midland College Chaparrals snagged a spot at number 19.

This is according to the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association.

