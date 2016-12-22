Keep Midland Beautiful reminds residents to throw away old electronics with caution

You may think you're doing yourself a favor by discarding your old electronics in a dumpster this holiday season, but there is another alternative, and it can not only help you, but the environment, too.

Some of the most popular gifts each year include some sort of new electronic that has hit the market.

But with every new item, there's an old one waiting to be replaced.

The question many are left with is what to do with those new items.

Sue Cervantez with Keep Midland Beautiful said they are trying to make sure last years gift, doesn't end up in the wrong places.

"Electronics are made with hazardous materials," said Cervantez. "They need to be disposed of properly. They can actually take those to Best Buy, to the cell phone stores around town. They'll recycle them properly. If it's usable, they could also possibly get some money for it."

Experts say when they're recycled, there's no hope anyone can get into your old device.

And then the individual commodity parts are separated, they go through several processes of degossing and separation and then each of those different materials are separated out and then melted down, so there's no risk of any of that data being put into the wrong hands or compromised at all," said Lorie Gunn with the PRPC.

For more information on where you can properly throw away your holiday trash, visit this link.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.