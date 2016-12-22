Restaurant Report: One Midland restaurant on low performer list

The week of December 5th through December 9th proved to be another successful one for Odessa restaurants with several top performers. However, it was the opposite for Midland with no top performers and one low performer.



Logan's Roadhouse at 4609 N. Loop 250 W was cited for the following:



- No date or labeling of raw chicken

- Open container of raw chicken in walk-in cooler

- Uncovered container of cooked potatoes in walk-in freezer

- Open container of cheese sticks

- Uncovered butter cups

- Scoop was found inside ice cream bucket

- Coke nozzles were dirty

- Salads weren't kept at adequate temperature

- No thermometer in reach-in freezer for chicken fried steaks and cheese sticks

- No thermometer in reach-in cooler for salads

- No soap or paper towels at hand wash sink

- No paper towels in women's restroom

- Baby changing station in men’s restroom needed to be cleaned and sanitized



That resulted in 24 demerits for Logan’s Roadhouse.



And while Midland had no high performers for the week, Odessa had several of them. Here’s a look at Odessa’s High performers:



- Wienerschnitzel (4404 Tanglewood Ln.)

- Firehouse Subs (6123 E. Highway 191)

- McDonald’s (5141 E. 42nd St.)

- Fuddruckers (4101 E. 42nd St.)

- Starbucks (500 W. 4th St.)

- Subway (1901 W. I-20)

- Sonic Drive In (8684 Andrews Hwy.)

- Taco Villa #2 (3834 Andrews Hwy.)

- Saltgrass Steakhouse (7240 E. Hwy. 191)

- Sonic Drive In (1810 E. 8th St.)

- Whataburger #30 (1900 E. 8th St.)

- Long John Silver’s (1918 E. 8th St.)

- Whitehouse Meat Market (200 E. 52nd St.)

- Rosa’s Cafe #2 (1701 N. County Rd.)



