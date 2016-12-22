One arrested following game room raid in Odessa

One person is behind bars following a game room raid Thursday in Odessa.

Hai Tran, 48, is accused of gambling promotion.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Odessa Police executed a search warrant at Discount Game Room on Grant Avenue.

We're told an undercover investigation revealed that an illegal gambling operation was going on.

Police said investigators seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

No other arrests are expected.

