Safe way to exchange those last minute holiday gifts you bought online

For all of those last minute holiday shoppers buying gifts online, the Midland Police Department wants to remind you of a safe way to make these holiday changes before Christmas.

Sgt. Jimmy Young with the Midland Police Department said oftentimes when people buy something off Craigslist or even Midland County Trading Post, they never know what they are going to get.

This is why the safe zone was implemented at the police station.



"We tell people, hey you can meet on the south side of the police department, there's an area there called the safe exchange zone and they can exchange their stuff and they'll know they're safe," Young said.

There have been several reports of scams involving cell phones and other items people think they are buying, MPD officers believe this is one way to stop these scams from happening



"There's too many scams out there right now. Like, "hey I'm selling this for this much" and it's not legit. You tell 'em come to the police department to make the exchange, most likely they won't show up," Young said.

