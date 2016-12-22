Terrell Co. authorities searching for bank robbery suspect

A bank robber is on the run in West Texas.



Terrell County authorities say that early Thursday morning, a man walked into the Pecos State Bank and demanded money but he isn't your average bank robber.



This man is believed to be in his 60's or 70's and stands about 6' tall.

Authorities believe he drove off in a red four door car.



If you think you know who this could be, call the Terrell County Sheriff's Office at (432) 345-2525.

