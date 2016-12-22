Two arrested, $91,000 seized following game room raid in Ector Co.

Two women are out on bond following a game room raid in Ector County on Wednesday morning.

Alicia Garcia, 33, and Rachel Dominguez, 34, were arrested.

The raid took place around 8 p.m. at a game room located in the 7800 block of West University Ave. and at a home located in the 4400 block of Village Way.

We're told $91,000 was seized in the raid.

Motherboards used for gambling were also taken from both the game room and the home.

Both women are charged with gambling promotion.

Several agencies including the FBI, DEA, Texas Department of Public Safety, State Comptroller's Office and Midland Police were involved in the investigation.

Authorities said more arrests are pending.

