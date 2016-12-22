OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES: Best of the Basin 2017

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KWES-TV, 11320 West County Road 127, Midland, Texas 79711. The promotion begins January 9th, 2017 and ends at February 5, 2017. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on February 5, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Crane, Glasscock, Reagan, Upton, Howard, Winkler, Irion, Sterling, Borden, Ward, Martin, Mitchell, Scurry, Andrews, Dawson, Gaines, Yoakum, Loving, Crockett, Pecos, Reeves, Brewster, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio, Sanderson, Midland, Ector in Texas; Lea, Eddy in New Mexico, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KWES-TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per individual/email address will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Beginning January 9th, 2017, individuals can log on to www.newswest9.com and complete the online entry form. Entries must be received by {date} in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion. By casting an entry in this contest, persons will be automatically signed up to receive “Breaking News Emails” from newswest9.com. Users can unsubscribe by following the links provided in the email.

4. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

5. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KWES-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KWES-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).