Midland police searching for liquor thieves

Surveillance photo of suspects. One suspect is in a red hat and the other in a black hat. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating two liquor thieves.

Back on Oct. 15, two suspects took over $300 worth of liquor from Moore's Beverage, located in the 4400 block of Briarwood Ave.

If you know who either suspect is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #161018017.

