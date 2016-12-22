Two arrested in connection with recent burglaries in Seminole

Two men are behind bars in connection with recent burglaries in Seminole.

Timothy Lee, 32, and Cameron Wickson, 25, were arrested.

We're told the arrests stemmed from recent storage unit burglaries, burglary of a building and a stolen vehicle incident.

Authorities said some of the property has been recovered and identified by the victims.

Lee was arrested without incident but Wickson tried to evade police and fought them while being taken into custody.

Lee is charged with five counts of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and has a theft charge pending while Wickson is charged with four counts of burglary of a building and resisting arrest.

