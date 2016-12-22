Austin man fatally stabs stepmom gloating about Cowboys' win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Austin authorities say a woman's exuberance over the Dallas Cowboys winning their football game Sunday night led her stepson to fatally stab her.



Court documents reviewed by Austin television station KEYE (http://bit.ly/2haZSxm ) show Magdalena Ruiz was "gloating" about the Cowboys' victory over Tampa Bay after watching the game on TV with her husband. Detectives say her stepson, 20-year-old Pontrey O'Neal Jones, believed she was disrespecting his father so he walked behind a couch, lunged at his stepmother and stabbed her several times.



The woman's husband stepped in to stop the attack and Jones fled. Police later found him nearby. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.



Jones is held on a $500,000 bond and charged with murder.



___



Information from: KEYE-TV, http://www.keyetv.com

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)