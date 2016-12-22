Hobbs police searching for robbery suspect

The Hobbs Police Department needs your help identifying a robbery suspect.

On Sun., Nov. 30, officers were called out to Black Gold Casino parking lot in reference to a robbery.

An investigation revealed that a Hispanic man pushed a woman to the ground, stole her purse and fled northbound.

If you have any information on who the man is, contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

