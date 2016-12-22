Midland police reminding citizens to "Lock it or Lose it" during - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police reminding citizens to "Lock it or Lose it" during the holidays

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES) Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The holidays are here and with that means thieves are also looking to target residents.

Midland Police are asking residents to take extra time to double check that you've locked your home and vehicle doors.

If you are out Christmas shopping, be sure to take valuable belongings with you while you are shopping. 

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly