Coach talks about impact of holiday break

Midland College Basketball is now on its holiday break. Head Coach Jordan Dreiling talked about the impact it has on his players.

" Its nice for our guys, because most of our guys are sophomore, even if they are freshman, we tell them, guys the level that you are trying to get to, you are not going to get those days off . You are going to get two, three days at the most at that four year level." Said Jordan Dreiling.

Chaps return to action January 8th versus Aspire Acaemy.

