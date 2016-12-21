Local member of electoral college recounts experience

A local elector voter for the 11th Congressional District has returned home after voting for Donald Trump.

Matthew Stringer, 26, just made possibly one of the most important decisions he will ever make.



"A jeweler from Midland, Texas, in charge of the White House," said Stringer. "I'll never forget that day for the rest of my life."

The road to the capital to cast his ballot didn't come without some conflict.

"I got warning threats, like 'we are going to get a rope if you vote against Trump' kind of thing or 'we are going to get a rope if you vote for Trump,' kind of both ways," Stringer said with a laugh.

When Donald Trump was declared the president elect, Stringer received countless Facebook messages and e-mails urging him to change his electoral vote.

Petitions for electoral voters to change their votes spread all over the Internet.

On Monday, Stringer got to cast his ballot for Donald Trump. He said he knew there would be some opposition and protesters.

"We kinda walked into the crowd and took a few selfies among the protesters. They didn't know who I was," said Stringer.

Ultimately, Stringer was not swayed by protesters and stuck with Texas' popular vote for Trump.

"I campaigned on that issue, to represent the people and the people spoke," said Stringer.

