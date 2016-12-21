Odessa family searching for complete stranger who gave a gift to 7-year-old

A complete stranger's simple way of spreading Christmas joy to 7-year-old Nyeli Pasquale has her family wanting to find this mystery gift giver that took them by complete surprise.

While shopping at H.E.B. in West Odessa, an elderly lady gifted Nyeli with some "Buddy Bucks," a coloring book and some map pencils to go along with it.



Nyeli's father, Robert, said the lady did not give her name. But he said she was an elderly lady with white hair and a very sweet personality.

This simple and random act of kindness meant more to this gift giver than you would think.



Nyeli said the lady told her that she doesn't get to see her grandkids anymore so she wanted to give a Christmas to a young child.



Nyeli and her family are now hoping to find this lady they are calling their Christmas angel so she doesn't have to spend Christmas alone.



"I wish we could get her number so she could come over to our house and have dinner with us," Nyeli said.



If the mystery gift giver happens to be seeing this right now, Nyeli has something she wants to say to you.



"Thank you... Merry Christmas."

If you or someone you know knows who this mystery gift giver is, please get in touch with us so we can connect with you the family.

