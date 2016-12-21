Busy Odessa intersection now 4-way stop

One Odessa intersection will become a four-way stop for the next couple of weeks.

Crews are working to replace a power pole at the intersection of 52nd Street and Dixie.

The power pole was damaged during an accident on Sunday.

Drivers are reminded that when approaching a four-way stop, the vehicle to arrive and stop at the intersection first has the right of way. If two drivers arrive and stop at the same time, the driver to the immediate right has the right of way.

