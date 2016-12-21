Tanker carrying flammable liquid flipped over on Loop 250 and I-20

A stem oil tanker flipped onto it's side on East Loop 250 just before reaching the sign to exit East on I-20.



According to officials on scene, the tanker is carrying a "Class 3" flammable liquid.



The liquid is classified as DOT Placard 1993.



East Loop 250 near I-20 is shut down and drivers are being diverted to the service road.



