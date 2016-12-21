Tanker carrying flammable liquid flipped over on Loop 250 and I- - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tanker carrying flammable liquid flipped over on Loop 250 and I-20

A stem oil tanker flipped onto it's side on East Loop 250 just before reaching the sign to exit East on I-20.

According to officials on scene, the tanker is carrying a "Class 3" flammable liquid.

The liquid is classified as DOT Placard 1993.   

East Loop 250 near I-20 is shut down and drivers are being diverted to the service road. 

We are still waiting for more information from officials.

Stick with us on-air and online for the latest on this crash.    

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly