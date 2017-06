The NJCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball rankings are out . South Plains College received 11 first place votes to keep them in first place. The Odessa Wranglers are still ranked 18. The Odessa Lady Wranglers are ranked number two in the NJCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball poll. The Midland College Lady Chaps are ranked 13th.

