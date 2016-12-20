High School basketball in full effect in West Texas

Boys and girls high school basketball, on this Tuesday night. First up, Midland Classical Lady Knights, hosting the Greenwood Rangerettes.

Pick it up in the third quarter. Lady Knights down by 10. Leia Beattie with the bucket and the Greenwood lead is 30-22.

A little bit later, Rangerettes nail the three, Greenwood goes up 34-22.

Rangerettes with it again. This bucket gives them a 36-22 lead.

More Lady Knights and more Beattie. She adds two more to the scoreboard. Midland Classical down by 13. Final, Greenwood gets the win, 53-32.

The Midland High Lady Bulldogs, visiting the Abilene Cooper Lady Cougars.

Third quarter action, Lady Dawgs up 33-19. Back to back buckets by Cooper's Cheyenne Sherwood. The second here, on the jumper, makes it 33-25.

But Midland High responds. Hot shooting by Taysha Rushton, who buries the three.

Then Cooper, back at it, inside, Sherwood muscling her way to put one off the glass. Lady dawgs still up, 15. Cooper trying to get back in it, on fast break points, as Daniece Edwards finds Oshianna Kerr in stride. She gets the hoop and the harm. Three-point play is good.

Midland High fires back. Rushton again, connecting on the short-range jumper. Final in Abilene, Lady Bulldogs beat Abilene Cooper, 55-41.

In boys action, Midland Classical Academy and Greenwood. Pick it up at the start.

Ben Brockman picks up the first points of the game. 2-0 Rangers.

Right after that, Midland Classical with the bucket. Game is tied at 2.

Classical, at it again. This time it's Cole Miller with the bucket. It's 4-2 Knights.

Time winding down, in the first quarter. Josiah McDougle steps back and nails the triple. He beats the buzzer and puts the Knights up 7-4.

Final on this one, Midland Classical loses a close one to Greenwood, 38-35.

