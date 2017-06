Odessa High Broncho Boys Basketball on the road Tuesday afternoon. They faced Lubbock Monterey. In the first half Ivan Auguilar with the steal and he goes coast to coast for the lay up. A few plays later. Auguilar takes it hard in the paint but he finds a wide open Issac Hernandez. He hits the three pointer. Bronchos with the game 58-50.

